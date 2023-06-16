SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s three school districts have been gradually increasing extra duty stipend pay to compensate staff as they take on more roles outside the office or classroom, and they’ve been keeping similar pace with other school schools in the state.
As the number of school activities expands and grows, so do the responsibilities of staff. Coaches, counselors and directors of programs such as theater or FFA are, more often than not, also teachers or administrators. Districts commonly compensate employees for their additional time commitments through extra duty stipends, which are set amounts of money paid on top of staff members’ regular salary. Any employees who are not district staff, such as community coaches, are often paid flat fees or receive stipends calculated based on their experience level, according to the 2022-2023 Wyoming Education Association (WEA) Salary and Benefits Survey.
All three Sheridan County school districts have recently increased or considered increasing their extra duty stipend amounts to keep up with what other districts in the state pay.
SCSD1
In Sheridan County School District 1, the amount of money staff receive for extra duty stipends is calculated based on a percentage of their base salary. Higher-level positions such as head coaches and activities directors receive a higher percentage — typically between 12-20% of their base salary. Coaches are paid stipends on a season-by-season basis, while most other positions are paid yearly.
SCSD1 activities directors receive the most amount of money for extra duty stipends — they’re paid an extra $8,998 per year to help plan extracurriculars. According to the 2022-2023 WEA survey, events coordinators at Wright Junior/Senior High School, another class 2A school, receive 20% of their base salary as an extra duty stipend. This puts their stipends on par with SCSD1 activities directors, who are paid 20.3% of their salary.
SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said the school board is currently reviewing a proposal to increase the stipend pay of the district’s four activities directors. Each of them takes on the role of coordinating sports and extracurriculars at the district’s high schools and junior high schools, while also teaching full-time.
Kilbride said the board is considering increasing the stipends of each activities director to $16,500 per year, or 36% of their base salary, and he anticipates those increases being approved by the board in July. He said the increase was proposed because activities’ directors often work closely with head coaches and evaluate them, giving them even more duties the district felt they should be compensated more for performing.
“We have more activities, more demands on [the staff’s] time. We want to make sure that we’re compensating people correctly and appropriately for what they're doing,” SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said.
Kilbride said the district’s current model of simply paying staff more for their extra tasks works better financially than hiring one full-time activities director for the district.
“You generally don't see a full-time activities director until you get to the 3A level,” Kilbride said. “We talked about having one activities director for the entire district, but the feedback we received was … we feel like we need somebody on campus. That would keep us where we're at, but we wanted to compensate them more.”
SCSD2
In Sheridan County School District 2, Human Resources Director Cyndi Magee said SCSD2 annually compares its extra duty stipend amounts to other Class 4A districts in the state. This helps ensure the district’s stipend amounts remain fair and competitive.
Magee said for the past two years, SCSD2 has been slightly increasing the amount of all their extra duty stipends. She said the comparison study the district conducted last year specifically pushed them to slightly increase the percentage of all junior high assistant coach stipends and the indoor track head coach stipend. In the 2022-2023 school year, most SCSD2 head coaches were paid almost $8,000. According to the WEA survey, Campbell County High School, a class 4A school similar in size to Sheridan High School, paid its head coaches 20% of their base salary in 2022-2023, amounting to a nearly $10,000 extra duty stipend.
Unlike SCSD1, which pays four different staff members extra duty stipends to share the work of coordinating extracurriculars, SCSD2 has one full-time, district wide activities director. However, SCSD2 staff still take on an abundance of other obligations. Magee said the district’s high schools and junior high schools have more than 150 different extra duty stipends combined. Some staff hold multiple roles in extracurriculars, and are thus paid multiple extra duty stipends.
“We appreciate individuals taking these things on. Many of these opportunities provide staff to build relationships with kids in different ways,” SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit said. “That’s the real positive of extra duties — all the activities that kids can be a part of.”
SCSD3
Similar to the other Sheridan County school districts, SCSD3 pays many of its athletics-related employees stipend amounts based on a percentage of their annual pay. Head coaches for several sports at Clearmont K-12 School make an additional 14% of their base salary — slightly more than coaches at fellow 1A school Kaycee K-12, who receive 13% of their base salary as stipends, according to the WEA survey.
This year, base pay increased by $1,000 for the district’s certified contract employees, which in turn increased the amount of their extra duty stipends, though Sheridan County School District 3 Business Manager Greg Rohrer said this doesn’t happen every year. He said the district has considered creating individual stipend amounts for various positions that may warrant a higher stipend than the set percentage, but that process would be more complicated and would involve changing board policy.
SCSD3 Superintendent Chase Christensen said because of the district’s small size, most staff members take on multiple roles and almost all receive some sort of extra duty stipend.
“Due to the nature of our small district, I think we still have extra duty things that need to be filled, and a lot of our staff step into more than one job function,” Christensen said. “We're certainly in a position more so than a large district where in order to do the things we'd like for students, a lot of our staff members do need to step up and sponsor an activity here or there.”
Rohrer said future conversations in SCSD3 about extra duty stipends could dive deeper into whether basing stipend amounts on staff members’ salary is truly the best practice.
“Then you say, ‘OK, do we base it on how many students they have? If girls’ basketball is smaller than boys’ basketball, does that mean the boys’ basketball coaches should get more if they have more students?’” Rohrer said. “It would definitely be a big conversation.”
