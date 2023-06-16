SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s three school districts have been gradually increasing extra duty stipend pay to compensate staff as they take on more roles outside the office or classroom, and they’ve been keeping similar pace with other school schools in the state.

As the number of school activities expands and grows, so do the responsibilities of staff. Coaches, counselors and directors of programs such as theater or FFA are, more often than not, also teachers or administrators. Districts commonly compensate employees for their additional time commitments through extra duty stipends, which are set amounts of money paid on top of staff members’ regular salary. Any employees who are not district staff, such as community coaches, are often paid flat fees or receive stipends calculated based on their experience level, according to the 2022-2023 Wyoming Education Association (WEA) Salary and Benefits Survey.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

Recommended for you