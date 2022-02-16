SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office released its 2021 year in review report last week, which demonstrated a notable decrease in juvenile arrests, ongoing changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and consistency in training at the sheriff’s office.
In Wyoming, county sheriffs are mandated to provide four services: countywide law enforcement, provision of court security, civil process service and operation of a county jail.
In Sheridan County, SCSO’s annual report states, the department is split into two divisions, a patrol division comprised of one sheriff, two sergeants, two corporals and 14 patrol deputies and a detention division comprised of one lieutenant, two sergeants, four corporals and 15 detention deputies. SCSO also employs 13 full-time and 13 part-time jail support staff, responsible for monitoring jail activity via computer, video surveillance, radio and phones.
In 2021, the SCSO’s patrol division responded to 2,546 calls through dispatch — an average of about seven calls per day — and initiated 1,725 traffic stops.
Deputies arrested 221 adults for top charges including driving under the influence, simple assaults and drug abuse violations, and 35 juveniles for top charges including liquor law violations and simple assaults.
SCSO experienced a significant decrease in juvenile arrests as well as a 50% decrease in calls for service related to juvenile runaways and assaults. Dominguez attributed these decreases to the March 2021 closure of Normative Services Academy, Inc., which often required SCSO assistance after altercations between students and staff or runaway incidents at the facility.
“That gave our deputies the ability to patrol more and not [spend] as much time at that facility,” Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said.
The patrol division also handled a total of 76 traffic crashes in 2021 and filed 20 crash reports on behalf of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, according to the year in review report. Handling traffic crashes in WHP jurisdiction comprised 26% of all SCSO traffic crash work. This workload increased slightly in 2021, up from 12 crashes comprising 17% of all SCSO traffic crash work in 2020 and 15 crashes comprising 21% of all SCSO traffic crash work in 2019.
Meanwhile, SCSO’s detention division was responsible for an average of 89 jail book-ins per month and an average daily jail population of 51 people. While the average number of book-ins per month is consistent with the past 10 years, the average daily population continued to decrease in 2021, consistent with steadily decreasing populations since 2011. Dominguez said the decrease in average daily population was likely the result of lingering COVID-19 protocols in operation at the Sheridan County Detention Center.
Although SCSO is no longer asking other law enforcement agencies to limit book-ins due to COVID, Dominguez said decreased averages in book-ins and population may be related to COVID-based hesitation to book people into jail. As the pandemic wanes, Dominguez said those numbers may increase.
“Will that rise now? It very well could,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez said Sheridan County Detention Center mask and testing regulations have also varied due to the pandemic. Current policy at the jail offers — but does not require — masks for inmates unless the inmate has tested positive and tests everyone when they’re booked into the facility. The jail does require visitors to wear masks, Dominguez said.
“We learned a lot through COVID [about] how we can better facilitate the safety of the inmates and our staff in jail,” Dominguez said.
Sheridan Area Search and Rescue, a division of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, was activated 10 times in 2021, dispatched to several lost snowmobiler, motorist and hunter calls as well as a body recovery call in June 2021. With the exception of the single body recovery call, all of SASAR’s missions in 2021 resulted in recovery, cancellation or self-rescue in which lost people were recovered alive, Dominguez said.
Finally, the report detailed more than 5,000 hours of training — including more than 2,000 hours of basic academy training for SCSO’s three new deputies and eight new correctional officers and nearly 1,800 hours of continuing education for SCSO officers — SCSO personnel completed in 2021.
This training, Dominguez said, “speaks volume to our staff and our ability to get good quality training that’s relevant and specific to Sheridan County.”