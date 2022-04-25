SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suicide following a traffic stop and apparent storage unit break-ins this weekend.
SCSO deputies initiated a traffic stop in southern Sheridan at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, after the driver allegedly violated an active protective order, Undersheriff Lt. Levi Dominguez stated in a press release. Deputies made initial verbal contact with the driver, but the driver stopped responding.
Deputies approached the vehicle and found the driver unresponsive, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Dominguez said. No one else was in the vehicle.
Dominguez said SCSO deputies and Sheridan Police Department officers attempted life-saving measures and requested Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Rocky Mountain Ambulance respond. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
Also on Friday, SCSO deputies responded to Make Room Storage in Sheridan after the owner found missing and cut locks on multiple storage units, Dominguez said.
SCSO is currently investigating the incident and asked Sheridan residents to check their storage units. Suspicious activity can be reported to Sheridan Dispatch at 307-672-2413.