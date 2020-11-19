SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association recently received a $9,950 grant from the NRA Grant Foundation/Friends of the NRA for the construction and implementation of a 5-Stand Shotgun course.
The 5-Stand Shotgun course has been constructed and in use since June, 2020.
“This is an excellent opportunity for the community to experience an additional shooting sport," Trap Director and grant writer Tracy Landeis said. "Our shooters have embraced the new 5-Stand Course and are excited to have it at our facility.”
The 5-Stand is open to the public on Sundays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
SCSA offers a wide range of shooting and archery sporting opportunities and organized events in Sheridan. For more information on the organization, visit scsarange.org.