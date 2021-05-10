CHADRON, Neb. — Several Sheridan County students graduated from Chadron State College Saturday.
Sheri Tremain of Dayton graduated with a master's degree.
Samantha Heide of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Arts and Magna Cum Laude for her efforts.
Sarah Haveman of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Science in education and Summa Cum Laude.
Vivian Davis of Sheridan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Graduate commencement featured speaker Rick Koza, a CSC business professor who retired this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 participated.