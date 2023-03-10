SHERIDAN — Sheridan College is pleased to recognize students named to its honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester.
Sheridan College has three honor roll lists: the President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll and the Part-Time Honor Roll.
Eighty-six Sheridan College students were named to the President’s Honor Roll and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 119 Sheridan College students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
Finally, 83 Sheridan College students were named to the Part-Time Honor Roll who earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.
The following students from Sheridan County were named to Sheridan College’s President’s Honor Roll:
Sheridan:
Alice Anderson, Peyton Beaver, Brendan Boyd, MacKenzi Boyles, Mallory Brown, Michael Burr, Amye Burruss, Sophia Calkins, Evan Coon, Lexi Dettman, Danielle Dowell, Sharla Durgin, Lili Fox, Brett Hagerty, Emily Hasan, Lena Hatch, Riley Hauf, Deja Haywood, Samantha Heide, Carlos Hernandez, Sierra Hilgenkamp, Rebecka Hurley, Katelyn Kalasinsky, Donovan Klier, Lainey Konetzki, Logan Lapica, Anamarie Long, Rebecca Manzur, Marnie Martin, Estephania Martinez, Mason Means, Michelle Moore, Olivia Munroe, Emma Murray, Isaac Otto, Paige Padilla, Lydia Peterson, Kayla Pieren, Kenneth Raymond, Leah Roush, Bryson Shosten, Alexa Sosa, Leor Statlander, Martha Stocker, Pyper Tiffany, Lucy Tipich, Chelsea Tousignant, Wyatt Vasko, Stevie Will, Christoper Zielsdorf
Ranchester:
Gabrielle Johnson, Jake Massar
The following students from Sheridan County were named to Sheridan College’s Vice President’s Honor Roll:
Sheridan:
Callie Aamot, Sage Angell, Cloie Banderob, Kimra Barber, Ellie Bard, Jordyn Bason, Brodie Bates, Samuel Bisso, Kamry Bowman, Abbigail Cerny, Sadi Curtis, Isabella Danford, Jadyn Detavernier, Carter Dubberley, Riley Eccles, Ansley Else, Lindsie Farver, Jace Florquist, Kelsey Forrest, Akeyla Franklin, Eggie Fritz, Carly Garfield, Emilee Goldy, Destiny Gustafson, Taylor Hamilton, Vivian Hawkins, Chelsie Hebbring, McKinly Hepp, Madyson Herman, Calvin Hiser, Brook Hofland, Myla Holubec, Braden Jenkins, Jennifer Kahm, Traci Kemph, Jaylyn Klempel, Kelton Koehn, Alexandra Kooper, Jerzi Kukowski, Megan Lanfear, Ashley Lee, Ryan Levanen, Madison Maier, Liberty Matteson, Cassidy Moody, Isaac Moss, Hadli Nate, John Nichols lll, Blessing Okanigbuan, BreAnna Parra, Payton Pendergast, Treylee Powell, Kaylee Ratterree, Haylee Reed, Molly Reimers, Nicolas Rhodes, Corrie Robbins, Jesse Rodriguez, Sarah Rowe, Rachel Ryan, Caleb Schilthuis, Rachael Simons, Dawson Smith, Colin Stroup, Jacob Stroup, Brynn Thompson, Randy Tormanen, Payton Vrbas, Tipton Wilson, Camryn Zink
Ranchester:
Tinaya Bends, Kiara Charlson, Ty Doke, Cade Rosenlund
The following students from Sheridan County were named to Sheridan College’s Part-Time Honor Roll:
Sheridan:
Michelle Agnew, Billie Bailey, Ahlexa Bradshaw, Alexander Costas, Madison Garneau, Anastasia Harbour, Alexandra Hernandez, Erin Kerns, Jada Manning, Katharine Mansfield, Lillie Merriman, Jessica Paul, Joshua Repsis, Noelle Sharp, Ariel Sondgeroth, Michelle Switzenberg, Michelle Terry, Eric Trueblood, Camielle Turley, Chad Turley, Stacie Wells, Danielle Zurfluh
Ranchester:
Courtney Osborne, Amy Simonson
Dayton:
Michayla Miller, Carolyn Vernon