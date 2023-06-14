SHERIDAN — Sheridan College recognized students named to its honor rolls for the spring 2023 semester. Sheridan College has three honor roll lists: the President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll, and the Part-Time Honor Roll.

There were 69 Sheridan College students named to the President’s Honor Roll and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.

