SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Emergency Management and the Local Emergency Planning Committee will conduct a hazardous material traffic flow analysis through April 7.
The University of Wyoming School of Engineering, under the direction of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, will conduct a hazardous material traffic flow analysis for the county. The analysis was first scheduled in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.
The public may encounter small survey teams at select locations in the county through April 7. The purpose is to observe and record the number and frequency of commercial carriers transporting hazardous material on primary and secondary roadways in Sheridan County. Information gathered will assist county stakeholders in planning and training for hazardous materials incidents.
Questions may be directed to Sheridan County Emergency Management at 307-675-2569 or 307-752-2174.