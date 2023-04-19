SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is receiving a grant focused on emergency management training.
Sheridan County was awarded the Hazardous Materials Emergency Planning grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant is worth $5,500 and emergency management coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said it will end up covering the entire cost of the training exercise.
The training will be conducted by The Blue Cell, LLC, which provides training and exercises with a specific focus on emergency management, homeland security, law enforcement agencies and first responders.
Ludikhuize said he applied for the grant last year for a train derailment exercise, which falls under the hazardous materials category.
“It seems very timely now,” Ludikhuize said. “...(There is) a very low chance of a (train derailment) occurring, but if it does it’s very high impact, as we’ve seen in the news lately.”
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3. NPR reported the derailment spilled hundreds of thousands of pounds of chemicals into the community’s air, soil and water.
According to Federal Railroad Administration data, there were 97 train derailments in Wyoming from January 2017 to December 2022; an average of roughly 16 per year. There were 1,169 train derailments across the country in 2022; an average of roughly three per day.
Ludikhuize said first responders will practice the train derailment portion of the county’s emergency operations plan during the training exercise.
“The county, some years ago, did a train derailment exercise, but it’s been quite a few years. So, I figured it was time for us to do that again,” Ludikhuize said.
Ludikhuize said the training exercise will bring law enforcement agencies, first responders and firemen together to walk through the hazardous materials portion of the Emergency Operation Plan. Doing so allows the county to ensure the EOP is and will work as intended.
The EOP stipulates Sheridan County fire departments will manage initial responses to a hazardous materials incident and outlines the responsibilities of various county departments.
Ludikhuize said the plan is to conduct a full day of training in the fall.
The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the grant award agreement, which stipulates how the grant funds must be spent.
- Commission voted unanimously to adopt the OneWyo II Opioid Settlement memorandum of agreement. The cases settled involve drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan, as well as pharmacies CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The companies were sued over their liability in the production and distribution of opioids. The city of Sheridan approved the MOA earlier this month and will send funds it receives to the county.
- Commission voted unanimously to renew retail liquor licenses of Arrowhead Lodge, Just Ledoux it Saloon & Steak Out, My Buddy’s Place and Story Store.