SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is receiving a grant focused on emergency management training.

Sheridan County was awarded the Hazardous Materials Emergency Planning grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant is worth $5,500 and emergency management coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said it will end up covering the entire cost of the training exercise.

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

