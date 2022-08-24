SHERIDAN — Although flooding resulted in significant hits to travel and tourism at Yellowstone National Park and counties across the state, savvy planning allowed Sheridan’s tourism industry to remain steady throughout the summer season, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said. 

Yellowstone’s 150th summer has been a bumpy one. In June, record rainfall resulted in substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides, requiring the evacuation of all park visitors. Much of the park — including its east, south and west entrances — reopened without restriction in July, but Yellowstone’s north and northeast entrances remain closed to visitor vehicles. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

