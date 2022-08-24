SHERIDAN — Although flooding resulted in significant hits to travel and tourism at Yellowstone National Park and counties across the state, savvy planning allowed Sheridan’s tourism industry to remain steady throughout the summer season, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said.
Yellowstone’s 150th summer has been a bumpy one. In June, record rainfall resulted in substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides, requiring the evacuation of all park visitors. Much of the park — including its east, south and west entrances — reopened without restriction in July, but Yellowstone’s north and northeast entrances remain closed to visitor vehicles.
Despite a quick reopening, Yellowstone’s recreational visit totals decreased in July 2022, Morgan Warthin, the park’s public affairs officer, announced in a press release earlier this month. The park hosted 596,562 recreational visitors in July 2022, a 45% decrease from July 2021 — the busiest July on record — and a 36% decrease from July 2019, Warthin said.
The park has also played home to a spate of unfortunate incidents this summer, including a handful of bison gorings. In mid-August, park rangers found a shoe and part of a foot in Abyss Pool in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, the first geyser-related casualty in nearly a year and the subject of an ongoing Yellowstone National Park law enforcement investigation, Warthin reported earlier this month.
These issues — the decrease in Yellowstone’s usually enormous attraction of tourists to Wyoming — resulted in dips in travel and tourism revenue for some communities, Parker explained. Hotel occupancy, for example, decreased in Park and Teton counties in the month of June as travelers made alternate plans to avoid or limit uncertain time in the park.
In Sheridan County, though, the negative impact of park closures was limited. Hotel occupancy throughout June and July remained steady around 69% in Sheridan County, outperforming Campbell, Park and Teton counties and the entire state of Wyoming in June, Parker said. Vacation rental occupancy has remained particularly high — at 82% — all summer. Parker estimated Sheridan County was only down about 5% from its June and July 2021 tourism revenue numbers, which fell in the middle of the highest year on record as people flocked to Wyoming as a COVID-19-safe travel option.
The only significant decline in the county’s travel and tourism economy came in decreased occupancy at campground sites, which Parker explained experienced a lull during the early summer months.
“We weathered the storm a lot better than quite a few other places,” Parker said.
There are a few reasons for this. First, Parker said Sheridan County Travel and Tourism has been working for years to market Sheridan as a premier travel destination, rather than a waystation between eastern states and Yellowstone National Park. Sheridan’s events, from the Dead Swede Gravel Race to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo to Celebrate the Arts, now pull crowds of their own.
“We don’t market other destinations. We market Sheridan as a destination,” Parker said.
As a result, Parker anticipated many travelers still visited Sheridan in June or July, while other parts of Wyoming and the region were still reeling from flooding.
In addition, Parker seeks to prepare for challenges that may arise in the local tourism industry. Tourism is the second largest industry in Sheridan County — it employs more than 1,000 people and generates more than $120 million in local revenue — but it can also be fickle, Parker said. As the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s floods in Yellowstone demonstrate, it doesn’t take much to change a community’s tourism prospects.
So, Parker said he works to ensure Sheridan’s travel and tourism industry can withstand challenges as they come, from planning for setbacks to addressing business-community-wide concerns like high housing costs and hiring challenges.
“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything all the time to be aware of the things that we can control and be playing defense in case there’s something that we can’t,” Parker said.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.