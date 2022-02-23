SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming College of Education’s spring 2022 student-teacher candidates have begun transitioning from learning to teaching, as students start their 16-week student-teaching experience.
More than 150 student teachers were placed in schools throughout Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
Student teaching is the final stop prospective teachers have on their journey to become professional educators.
UW students have experience in classrooms during practicums as well as using virtual reality simulators to gain knowledge and experience before the student-teaching process. Although these steps are useful, this is the first test of their abilities to lead real classrooms alongside supportive mentor teachers.
Student teachers enter the program with a wide array of knowledge they learned in their UW coursework for their intended grade level or content area. Leading up to the classroom, students are put in practicum experiences that provide them with settings where they can actively observe and put into practice what they are learning at UW.
The student teachers have been working in the classrooms since the beginning of January.
UW students from Sheridan County student teaching across the state include (county/district, name, hometown, program/grade and school where they are placed):
• Albany County School District 1: Blayne Baker, Sheridan, elementary education, kindergarten, Slade Elementary; Josie Fettig, Sheridan, secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Laramie High School; Molly Green, Sheridan, elementary education, fourth grade, UW Lab School
• Natrona County School District 1: Sydney Schmidt, Big Horn, secondary English education with concurrent English
• Sheridan County School District 2: Cheyna Bradshaw, Sheridan, elementary education, fourth grade, Meadowlark Elementary; Sergio Rios Vasquez, Sheridan, secondary Spanish education with concurrent Spanish, Sheridan High School; Kayla Stimpson, Sheridan, secondary social studies, Sheridan High School