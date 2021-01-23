SHERIDAN — Health officials continue to move swiftly through available vaccines for Sheridan County citizens. Each week, The Sheridan Press will update the community on vaccinations administered county-wide from each entity.
Walgreens did not respond to requests for data by press time. Through the Federal Pharmacy Partners for long-term care program, is vaccinating residents and staff of most long-term care and assisted living facilities in Sheridan County.
The other three entities administering vaccines shared the following statistics:
Sheridan County Public Health
732 first doses
0 second doses
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
947 first doses
73 second doses
Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System
428 first doses
17 second doses
Who is currently eligible to receive a vaccine?
For the latest information on who is eligible to receive a vaccine in Sheridan County, as well as who is currently scheduling appointments, check the COVID-19 vaccine administration website at sheridancounty.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines.
“The eligible populations and appointment availability hasn’t changed in the last week,” Sheridan County COVID-19 Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves said in an email to The Sheridan Press Thursday. “We anticipate hearing more in the next week from the state about our February vaccine allocations, which would impact eligibility and availability.
Contact information
• Sheridan Memorial Hospital is administering vaccinations for all currently eligible participants.
For those currently eligible to receive a vaccine, call 307-675-4471 for an appointment. You will be asked to leave a message. You can expect a call back within 48 hours. Please do not call multiple times.
• Sheridan County Public Health is not scheduling vaccine appointments at this time. Our current supply of vaccines are already spoken for. Public health officials will provide information to the public once more appointments can be scheduled.
• Walgreens pharmacy is administering vaccinations to residents and staff of long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities. Please do not contact Walgreens for an appointment; staff are working with facilities to schedule vaccination clinics.
• Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is administering vaccines to enrolled veterans 85 years and older or with certain conditions. VA care teams will contact enrolled veterans to offer the vaccinations based on a phased plan.