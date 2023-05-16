SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Veterans Council invites all community members to take part in Memorial Day weekend activities to honor those military members who have died during service.
This year the ceremony will be focusing on the Cold War. Additionally, American Legion Post 7 will lead the annual Post Everlasting Ceremony, which includes local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, plus the Fort Phil Kearny Frontier Regulars.
• 9 a.m. May 27, stake and flag placement at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, located at 1000 Ash St. in Sheridan
Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are placed at the gravestones of all veterans in the cemetery.
• 10 a.m. May 29, Memorial Day ceremony.
Ceremony at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery to honor our fallen.
• 9 a.m. June 3, stake and flag removal.
Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are removed appropriately. Coffee and snacks will be available.
The Sheridan County Veterans Council is made up of members from the VFW, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs, Scouts BSA Girl Scouts and Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.