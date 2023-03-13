SHERIDAN — Increased precipitation over the last year has improved drought conditions across Sheridan County.
Sheridan Community Land Trust compiled information from various sources to assess Sheridan County’s water supply. The U.S. Drought Monitor showed no part of Sheridan County was experiencing drought conditions, as of Feb. 28.
A year ago the county had severe or extreme drought conditions. By the start of the water year in September, conditions had improved drastically and roughly 51% of the county was in a minor drought category, characterized as ‘abnormally dry’ while the portions were not experiencing drought conditions.
SCLT Conservation Program Manager Meghan Kent said it’s important to not get caught up in the county having no drought conditions.
“(It) makes now a good time to proactively plan for a drought,” Kent said. “Nice to have a breather when we’re not in a drought, but that doesn’t mean we’re not in threat of a drought.”
The Sheridan County Snowpack Report, compiled by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, showed water content in the Bighorn Mountain snowpack remained above the median for this time of year and is at a higher level than last year.
The report examines snow water content of snowpacks that drain into Tongue River and Clear Creek at various elevations in the Bighorns.
Snowpacks draining into Tongue River have, on average, 117% of the median water content for this time of year and are, on average, 132% of last year’s measurements at the same time. Snowpacks draining into Clear Creek have 109% of the median water content and are at 120% of last year’s measurements. U.S. Department of Agriculture District Conservationist Andrew Cassiday said this likely means the area will have better stream flows and enough water for the year.
“We’re above last year,” Cassiday said. “Most people would agree, we’ve had more winter this year than most years.”
Cassiday said he should have a good idea of what to expect from stream flows by May.
“It appears that we’ll have some good stream flow conditions this year,” he said. “I would be surprised if we end up in low stream flow conditions this year.”
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, stream flow data is used to determine water supply.
Cassiday also said the hope is for a slow, sustained melt of the snow, in part because of the dangers associated with a fast melt.
“We don’t want to lose it all in one shot,” he said. “When we do lose it all in one shot that leads to flooding.”