SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA received a $500,000 Daniels Fund grant to support its Vision 50 Project.
The Vision 50 campaign will update the original facility and repurpose the decommissioned pools and locker rooms.
“The grant will enable our Y to breath new life to the original facility and respond to community’s needs,” said Elisabeth Cassiday, executive director of the YMCA.
The grant will be instrumental in ensuring additional child care and after-school spots for youth in the Sheridan County community, according to a press release.
The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative.