SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA will host a family game night Feb. 26 beginning at 4 p.m.
The event will feature two sessions, with space for 24 families in each. The cost is $5 per person of $20 per family of four people or more.
Session one will begin with BINGO from 4-5 p.m. and include swimming and facility use from 5-6 p.m.
Session two will start with swimming at 4 p.m., then switch to BINGO.
Chili and cinnamon rolls will also be provided during BINGO and many prizes will be available.
For more information, see sheridanymca.org.