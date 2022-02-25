image
Matthew Gaston — The Sheridan Press |

The Sheridan YMCA’s new aquatic center will have a small lap pool, a vortex training pool and a spa in addition to another full-size lap pool complete with two water slides and a diving board Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA will host a family game night Feb. 26 beginning at 4 p.m.

The event will feature two sessions, with space for 24 families in each. The cost is $5 per person of $20 per family of four people or more.

Session one will begin with BINGO from 4-5 p.m. and include swimming and facility use from 5-6 p.m.

Session two will start with swimming at 4 p.m., then switch to BINGO. 

Chili and cinnamon rolls will also be provided during BINGO and many prizes will be available.

For more information, see sheridanymca.org.

