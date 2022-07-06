SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will install security cameras inside and on the grounds of its downtown Sheridan facility this summer in addition to ongoing capital construction as part of the facility’s Vision 50 facility improvements projects, Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday said.
The Y’s Vision 50 project, Cassiday explained, is intended to ensure the Sheridan County YMCA can continue to operate in its current location while addressing the needs of its increasing number of members. Cassiday estimated the Y has seen a 30% increase in membership in the past few years, an influx of new members that requires some considerable facilities and security upgrades.
The remodel is intended to repurpose decommissioned pool and locker room areas, update the original YMCA facility and add new amenities in the renovated space.
“It’s really just trying to give new life to the old part of the building,” Cassiday said.
In particular, Cassiday said the remodeled space will bring all of the Y’s health and wellbeing services to a single-level facility with additional equipment, and the project includes plans to install one sports climbing wall — with free climbing shoe and harness rentals for members — and one bouldering wall in the Sheridan County YMCA. Recent growth in membership — as well as preference for COVID-19-era spacing of workout machines — means the Y has outgrown its weight and cardio equipment rooms, Cassiday explained, necessitating the additional space and workout options.
Cassiday said the remodel will also increase safety for the Y’s youth members with a separate youth entrance, expanded child care capacity and renovation of the facility’s parking lot to distinguish between youth and adult access points, ensuring drivers in certain parts of the lot are aware of the potential for children at play.
Construction is currently underway, and Cassiday anticipated the Y’s Vision 50 upgrades will be open and accessible to members in spring 2023.
In conjunction with the Y’s Vision 50 upgrades, Cassiday said the nonprofit plans to install security cameras throughout the facility and its adjacent outdoor areas this month.
Earlier this summer, YMCA members received a letter in the mail announcing, in addition to ongoing Vision 50 construction work, the Y plans to install security cameras in the facility. Cameras will be positioned in locations where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy, including the pool, entryways, gyms, the wellness center and in the hallways outside of locker rooms, the letter explained. However, camera use — including security cameras and private member cameras — remains strictly prohibited in bathrooms and locker rooms.
The cameras, Cassiday explained, will be a security precaution to ensure Y administrative staff can monitor activity in the facility and pull up video of any suspicious activity, such as thefts in the Y’s locker rooms or parking lot.
“[With] 105,000 square feet of building, it’s really hard to be everywhere at once,” Cassiday said.
Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said the security camera footage can be useful in solving and preventing any potential crime in the facility.
“We think it’s a fantastic step for [the Sheridan County YMCA] to take…” Ringley said.“The sheer presence of cameras can let people know that they are under surveillance, and that tends to keep people acting properly, not just at the YMCA but everywhere.”
In addition to the letters mailed to members, Cassiday said the Y will post signs in the facility reminding members, guests and staff of the planned change.