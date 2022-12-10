SHERIDAN — From Nov. 17-25, the Sheridan County Youth Choir traveled overseas to Italy to learn and share music. The decision to travel out of the country came in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, directors Tyler Rogers and Stephanie Zukowski said.
“There was a big period of time in the music world that there were big question marks about making music together,” Rogers said. “The consequence of that is all around the world and our country choirs shut down for lack of options.”
The Sheridan County Youth Choir has been running for around 20 to 25 years. Currently, there are 64 students in the choir, and there were roughly 19 that went on the trip to Italy, not including other travelers. All the students are in grades four through nine. Rogers has been a part of the choir since the fall of 2018.
Rogers wanted to spark a drive in the students and give them something to look forward to while facing the stress of the pandemic. He also wanted to show the choir was committed to bouncing back. Throughout COVID, the choir continued to sing, Zukowski said. Zukowski and Rogers wanted to keep the art alive.
“We recorded videos and had digital performances,” Zukowski said. “We wanted to give some hope to COVID. We were not going to pretend like we were just going to do what we usually do. We had to figure out a way to do it differently.”
During the pandemic, they rehearsed three sections a day and each student had a section. They made sure to spread out and have masks on while keeping limited numbers in the studio.
“This trip really is our victory lap of surviving COVID,” Rogers said. “COVID did bring difficulty and loss for many people, but this choir made it. There were many choirs in the country that did not make it.”
The group first planned to go to Australia because they were singing music composed by an artist in Australia; however, the price range was out of reach for many families. Instead, they looked at other locations such as Spain and Italy. It came down to a family vote, and Italy won.
In total, the trip was a two-year project in the making.
“When you are in the densest part of COVID, it is kind of foolish to plan a trip, so we shot for two years later saying ‘maybe,’” Rogers said. “We kind of look like geniuses now.”
Originally, they wanted to travel before COVID, but that was not achieved. The group had only traveled to Denver 20 years ago, making the jump to Italy a large change.
To afford the trip, the group hosted several large fundraisers. Students went out in the community, engaged with the Best Western by planting flowers in the spring and participated in 3rd Thursday.
“The biggest thing is we had an amazing parent group that made this happen,” Rogers said. “They met with us weekly for over a year in the development of fundraising projects and administrative logistics while making the itinerary.”
There were several foundations that contributed largely to funding the trip, including the Witzel Foundation, Kibbee Foundation and Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation.
“We set a goal to try to knock off a quarter of every kid’s cost,” Rogers said. “At the time it felt very lofty, but we ended up being able to knock off 40% of every kid’s cost. That fundraising and community support is single-handedly letting some kids go. There are some families for whom without that, it would not have been realistic for those kids.”
The trip spanned a total of nine days including travel days, starting off in Venice. The first day entailed adjusting to the time change and sightseeing in the Renaissance capital of the world, Rogers said. The group then traveled to Florence to have their first master class with a group of Italian children. Rogers found it important to connect with other children from around the world despite the language barrier.
The final part of the trip was set in Rome in another master class with two opera professionals. This was a closed-door session where the instructors worked with individual students and gave feedback.
“We are working with some professionals we would never get to work with in the States,” Rogers said. “I think that one is going to be pretty cool too. We did not want to burden ourselves with the pressure of a concert and it is not our purpose for the tour.”
Student Carston Glancz thoroughly enjoyed sharing unique songs with others, such as “Give Us Hope,” a song originally composed by an Australian composer. Glancz also enjoyed being a part of a sparring class in Rome at a gladiator school. Jessica Madden, Glancz’s mother, enjoyed the more calm aspects of the trip, including seeing sights and gondola rides.
Through the adventure, Zukowski and Rogers hoped the students would come back with some Italy in their heart to keep forever and continue to keep the art of song alive.