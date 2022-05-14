SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Youth Choir will present its 2022 Spring Concert at 6 p.m. May 16 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Directed by Stephanie Zukowski and Tyler Rogers and accompanied by JoAnn Lilley, the singers of the Sheridan County Youth Choir will present a diverse repertoire sure to entertain and inspire.
The Sheridan County Youth Choir is an audition-based community ensemble for singers in grades four through nine. With more than 70 singers representing more than a dozen local schools, the Sheridan County Youth Choir seeks to provide every singer with the opportunity to build connections between musicianship, community and joy.
Tickets for the show cost $8 per adult and $6 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.