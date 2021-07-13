CHEYENNE — County recipients of the Heart of Ag award will be honored at the Wyoming Pioneer Association Ruth Williams Conference Center in Douglas from 12-3 p.m. August 21 with SR Cattle Company's Terri Kane being Sheridan County's honoree.
The program and ceremony is a collaborative effort between the UW Extension Agriculture/Horticulture Team, the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association, and the Wyoming Farm Bureau.
This year speakers will be supported by the USDA Western Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program. Additional support is provided by the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, the Wyoming Livestock Roundup, First Northern Bank of Wyoming and Campbell County Farm Bureau.
In addition to the educational lectures each year, nominees are selected for Heart of Agriculture Awards supporting women agriculture producers nominated by their peers, organizations and others in each county. These nominees are reviewed by a committee from previous honorees and the sponsoring organizations for final selection.
Kane, co-owner and co-manager of SR Cattle Company, was chosen as Sheridan County's 2021 honoree. Below are this year's other honorees.
- Janet Talbot – Albany County
- Bobbi Geis – Campbell County
- Vickie Herring – Carbon County
- Laurie Boner – Converse County
- Janet Givens – Fremont County / WRIR
- Jenny Conrad – Goshen County
- Carol Dockery – Hot Springs County
- Collette Camino Fenster – Johnson County
- Bobbi Frank – Laramie County
- Mary Owens – Natrona County
- Carmen Shane – Niobrara County
- Deanna Siggins – Park County
- Amanda McGinnis – Sublette County
- Kate Mead – Teton County
- Karen Henry – Uinta County
- Dana Tysdal – Weston County