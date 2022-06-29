SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19.
An older adult woman died in June. She was hospitalized and not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
The woman's death brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 81.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
As of June 28, one person is currently hospitalized in Sheridan County, with nine active probable cases and 28 active confirmed cases.