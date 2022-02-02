SHERIDAN — Members of Wyoming’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission approved a settlement agreement in which Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office detention officer Jacob Blumenstock surrendered his POST certification after being cited by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for wasting or abandoning big game.
According to court documents, Blumenstock was cited by a WGFD officer Oct. 24, 2021, for wasting or abandoning 5 pounds of backstrap meat and two tenderloins. The action was in violation of a WGFD guideline that bars hunters from abandoning edible meat.
Blumenstock appeared in Sheridan County Circuit Court in relation to the charge and paid the requisite $450 fine.
However, because he was employed as a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office detention officer, Blumenstock faced additional consequences from Wyoming’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, a statewide board empowered to determine training standards for peace officers and decertify officers in some circumstances.
All Wyoming peace officers — which includes law enforcement agents, dispatchers, correctional officers and coroners — must receive POST certification prior to starting work, POST Executive Director Chris Walsh said. It is the POST Commission’s responsibility to investigate complaints against officers and revoke officers’ certification, if warranted.
“Most people don’t understand that there’s an oversight body for peace officers aside from the agency they work at,” Walsh said. “[POST is] another layer, separate and independent…of an individual’s agency.”
POST adheres to a standard adjudication process, Walsh said. Within this process, officers against whom corroborated complaints have been filed may choose to engage in a settlement agreement — in which they would voluntarily relinquish their POST certification — or continue to a civil hearing before the Office of Administrative Hearings. The POST Commission marks the final determination on whether and when to decertify, suspend or add conditions to a peace officer’s certification, Walsh said.
At a Jan. 27 commission meeting, POST Prosecuting Attorney Eric Easton said Blumenstock’s violation of game and fish guidelines constituted behavior that undermines public confidence in peace officers. Blumenstock surrendered his certification in a settlement agreement with POST officials in December 2021, Easton explained.
During the meeting, POST Commission members — which includes Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, law enforcement officials and members of the public — approved the settlement agreement and accepted Blumenstock’s surrender of his certification.
Sheridan County Sheriff and POST Commissioner Allen Thompson confirmed Blumenstock is no longer employed by his office.
Thompson said POST’s mission of bolstering professionalism — which Thompson defines as law enforcement officers doing what they ought to do, rather than what they have the right to do — is essential to maintaining trust in law enforcement across the state.
Wyoming has been on the leading edge of professional policing for a long time, Thompson said. Although Thompson said law enforcement professionalism starts with policing agencies — and the training and hiring processes those agencies require — the POST-approved content of Wyoming’s police academy and POST’s oversight capacity contributes to professionalism across the state.
Thompson said POST Commission’s decertification process also ensures previously-censured agents cannot leapfrog from department to department in Wyoming, a prohibition other states have failed to implement.
“There is absolutely a place for the certification and decertification process in Wyoming,” Thompson said.