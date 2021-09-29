SHERIDAN — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Angela Simmons recently qualified for Edward Jones' inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference, which recognizes and celebrates individual and organizational accomplishments that demonstrate being a great place to work for all.
More than 350 attendees will come together virtually this year to recognize inclusive leaders and create a strong sense of belonging for all, fostering an atmosphere in which everyone can feel comfortable bringing their full selves to work. Attendees will spend time learning from one other, hearing updates from senior leaders and continuing to develop their skills to provide an exceptional client experience to the firm's more than 7 million clients.
"At Edward Jones our purpose is to partner for positive impact — to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society," said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for Branch Team Performance and Motivation. "This inaugural conference is an opportunity for us to recognize leaders who are passionate to act in the pursuit of equity for all."
The conference will be held Sept. 28.