The Sheridan Fire Civil Service Commission met Thursday at City Hall. Among the agenda was Sheridan Fire-Rescue's struggle to fill positions.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — In the face of continued difficulty filling open positions, Sheridan Fire-Rescue is reevaluating some of the measures in place for hiring new firefighters and planning to administer testing for new candidates in March.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish said the testing process narrows down potential candidates to a pool of 16, which is then submitted to the Fire Civil Service Commission for approval. Candidates are then contacted from the list, currently valid for two years, when needed. However, this process has not held up over the past year among struggles to secure potential new hires.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

