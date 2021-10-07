SHERIDAN — Oct. 3 marked the beginning of National Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme, “Learn the sounds of fire safety,” encourages everyone to learn the sounds made by fire and carbon monoxide detectors.
At Sheridan Fire-Rescue on Wednesday, however, the sound of fire safety was the excited squeals of a group of eight kindergartners from Holy Name Catholic School as they toured the fire station, investigated the contents of the firefighters’ many trucks and learned how firefighters extinguish fires. The enthusiastic kids followed firefighter Mark Galloway around the station as he explained the uses of various firefighting tools, from jaws of life to axes to hoses.
“This is what I’m talking about,” one child repeatedly exclaimed as truck after truck came into view.
Although the pandemic prohibited the children from seeing the firefighters’ living quarters upstairs — and barred the station from hosting their fire prevention open house Saturday — the fire station was able to host field trips to the fire station and classroom demonstrations for school-age children as well as workplace fire safety and first aid trainings this year in honor of Fire Prevention Week.
Fire Capt. Chad Brutlag explained Sheridan Fire-Rescue’s fire prevention events this week are part of the station’s ongoing efforts at community risk reduction, an initiative that involves collaboration with local law enforcement and other agencies to make Sheridan resilient in cases of emergency.
According to Brutlag, these tours allow the department to teach essential fire prevention skills to kids, in the hope the lessons learned will trickle back to their families. In keeping with Fire Prevention Week’s theme, the programs stress the importance of installing fire and carbon monoxide detectors in family homes and help young kids prepare for emergencies.
Moreover, Brutlag said, outreach with schools — like Galloway’s tour this Wednesday — is particularly essential because it ensures that young children are not afraid of firefighters in the event of an emergency.
“We want them to have that connection,” Brutlag said, “that we are those normal people that they’ve experienced in a safe setting instead of an emergency to help alleviate some of those fears and help them realize that they don’t need to hide from us.”
Meandering through the fire station, the kindergartners grinned throughout Galloway’s demonstrations and answered the firefighter’s questions with excited hollers. At the end of the tour, they stared in awe as five firefighters descended from the second floor via fire pole.
By the end, Galloway — freshly returned to the first floor after a slide down the fire pole — hoped the tour taught the students some basic fire safety skills and helped the youngsters recognize firefighters as friends.
The children’s teacher, Emily Wille, said the event sent a clear message to her class: “Firemen help you.”