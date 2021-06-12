06-12-21 fire.jpg
Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters Jerry Johnston, left, and Larry Grooms extinguish a dumpster fire in an alley behind 218 North Main Street Saturday, June 12, 2021. No injuries occurred. Cause of the fire was undetermined after investigation.

 Courtesy Photo | Sheridan Fire-Rescue
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to the alley behind 218 North Main Street for a dumpster fire Saturday at 2:25 a.m., according to captain Jon Syring.
 
Crews found a metal dumpster burning and near a structure upon arrival. The dumpster was moved away from the structure and quickly extinguished.
 
No injuries occurred, and the cause was undetermined after investigation.

