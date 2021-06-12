Sheridan Fire-Rescue extinguishes dumpster fire early Saturday morning From Staff Reports Staff Reports Jun 12, 2021 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters Jerry Johnston, left, and Larry Grooms extinguish a dumpster fire in an alley behind 218 North Main Street Saturday, June 12, 2021. No injuries occurred. Cause of the fire was undetermined after investigation. Courtesy Photo | Sheridan Fire-Rescue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to the alley behind 218 North Main Street for a dumpster fire Saturday at 2:25 a.m., according to captain Jon Syring. Crews found a metal dumpster burning and near a structure upon arrival. The dumpster was moved away from the structure and quickly extinguished. No injuries occurred, and the cause was undetermined after investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Staff Reports Follow Staff Reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you