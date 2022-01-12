SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish is asking for Sheridan City Council support in pursuing a grant that could increase the department’s staffing.
The grant in question is a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response — or SAFER — grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The goal of SAFER, according to Harnish, is to improve fire department staffing levels to ensure an adequate number of personnel respond at incidents and provide protection from fire and fire-related hazards.
Currently, the department has 15 firefighters and roughly four on duty per shift, Harnish said. During the first year of the SAFER grant, that number would increase to 18 staff members with as many as five or six on duty at any given time.
The SAFER grant is a three-year grant that assists fire departments by paying a portion of the salaries and benefits of new hires. The grant would cover a portion of the salaries and benefits for three new hires in the coming fiscal year, Harnish said.
For the first two years of the grant, SAFER will cover 75% of each employee’s expenses with the city paying 25%, Harnish said. For the third year, SAFER will cover 35% of the costs with the city paying 65%. Starting in the fourth year, the city will cover 100% of the employee’s expenses.
With the SAFER grant, the cost of one firefighter to the city over the first four years of their employment will be roughly $137,505, Harnish said. Without the grant, that expense would more than double to $292,618.
New employees will come in handy as the city’s fire response needs continue to increase, Harnish said. When Harnish started with the department in 1997, they responded to 360 calls. In 2021, the department responded to 1,066 calls. Roughly 100 of these were overlapping calls, meaning a second call came in as the department was responding to its first call. Due to its small staff, the department often experiences delays in responding to overlapping calls, Harnish said.
The department has had preliminary conversations about building a second fire station in the community, but this idea will only work if it can be sufficiently staffed, Harnish said. The new fire station will require a minimum of 12 new firefighters, Harnish said.
The department is also anticipating nine firefighter retirements over the next five years — another reason to start hiring now, Harnish said.
“A successful SAFER grant will allow us to begin staffing up now and ease into employee costs,” Harnish said.
Staffing at the department has varied over the years, Harnish said. Until 2008, the department had 34 firefighters on staff — some of which were funded through the SAFER grant. However, positions were cut due to city-wide budget cuts during the 2008 recession.
Councilor Aaron Linden said the city had “shot ourselves in the foot” by reducing department staffing levels in 2008 and argued the SAFER grant was a way to correct that error.
“It seems like with… how many people are here now and how many more calls there are, we really kind of shot ourselves in the foot 13 years ago,” Linden said. “We were not necessarily planning for the fact that our community was going to grow, and we were going to push into these outlying areas. And it seems like it’s a need that we have more staff at this point in time.”
City Administrator Stuart McRae agreed. While he said the department could be reduced in size again if the cost becomes too much for the city down the line, he felt the time was right for expansion.
“The history is the history, but we’ve got a plan to be able to go down the road and fix this so we’ve got good coverage in the future,” McRae said. “That’s what we aim to do with this — build our department but stagger it so it doesn’t kill us financially, at least at first.”
The city council will consider applying for the SAFER grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. The grant application is due Feb. 5.