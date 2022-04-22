SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a natural gas leak near the Thorne-Rider Campus Center at Sheridan College around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. SFR officials determined a utility contractor had struck an underground natural gas line supplying a nearby building, SFR Division Chief Chad Brutlag explained in a press release Thursday. Firefighters established a perimeter around the affected area and took precautions to ensure released gas did not ignite.
College staff evacuated adjacent buildings as a safety precaution.
Sheridan College maintenance staff remotely halted natural gas supply to the campus, and gas stopped leaking about eight minutes after the arrival of SFR firefighters, Brutlag said. The SFR crew then transitioned to monitoring the inside of the building to check for pockets of trapped gas inside.
No hazards were found inside the building, and Sheridan College students and staff were allowed to reenter the building, Brutlag said.
Sheridan College staff, Montana-Dakota Utilities and a private contractor assisted throughout the incident.