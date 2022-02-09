Today

Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 35F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 63F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.