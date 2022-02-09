SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue officials responded to vehicles and debris on fire at Ted’s Towing Company in Sheridan around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Ted’s Towing operates a salvage yard on Skeels Street in Sheridan, disassembling and crushing vehicles ahead of recycling.
SFR Division Chief Chad Brutlag said the accidental fire started after yard staff got too close to a flammable liquid while working with an acetylene torch. As a result, two vehicles, a pile of tires and other debris ignited in the salvage yard.
SFR officials responded to the fire at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday and had it under control in 6 minutes, Brutlag said. No firefighters or salvage yard employees were injured in the flame.
Despite SFR’s quick control of the fire, Brutlag said the firefighting was briefly interrupted by a vehicle driving through the scene and running over one of SFR’s fire hoses, which could have put firefighters in harm’s way by blocking water supplies. Everyone should stay away from fire scenes and fire engines responding to a call, Brutlag explained.
Under nonemergency circumstances, Brutlag said firefighters frequent Ted’s Towing for training. The salvage yard allows SFR to use crushed vehicles to practice using the jaws of life and patient extraction techniques to ensure the firefighters are adequately prepared in the event of a real crash.
“Ted has been gracious enough to allow [Sheridan Fire-Rescue] to come up there and practice,” Brutlag said.