Firefighters prepare for a hose-lay exercise Friday at Sheridan Fire-Rescue. The city of Sheridan has improved its ISO fire hazard safety rating after an evaluation last fall after SFR increased training, hydrant maintenance and collaborative work with the city and other organizations. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press.

SHERIDAN — Beginning in June and continuing through August, Sheridan Fire-Rescue personnel will perform hydrant flushing, servicing and will collect flow data. 

Personnel will work in the area that encompasses the hydrants north of West Fifth Street and west of North Main Street out to Seymour Street.

The work may cause discoloration and turbidity in the water to homes in the area. SFR personnel said if that does occur, allow the water to run for a few minutes until it clears up.

For additional information, contact SFR at 307-672-6126.

