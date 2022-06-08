SHERIDAN — Beginning in June and continuing through August, Sheridan Fire-Rescue personnel will perform hydrant flushing, servicing and will collect flow data.
Personnel will work in the area that encompasses the hydrants north of West Fifth Street and west of North Main Street out to Seymour Street.
The work may cause discoloration and turbidity in the water to homes in the area. SFR personnel said if that does occur, allow the water to run for a few minutes until it clears up.
For additional information, contact SFR at 307-672-6126.