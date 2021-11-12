SHERIDAN — Spencer Reid joined the ranks of Sheridan Fire-Rescue during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.
A crowd of Sheridan public safety officials — from firefighters in dress blue uniforms to Sheridan Police Department officials, city councilors to city administrators — filed into city council chambers Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the new firefighter.
Reid entered the department with a decade of firefighting experience. After receiving an associate’s degree in fire science and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, Reid worked as a wildland firefighter for two years, volunteered with the Goose Valley Fire Department for four years and logged four years of work as a firefighter with Cheyenne Fire-Rescue.
Six years ago, Reid had worked his way up to the No. 1 spot on Sheridan Fire-Rescue’s hiring list, but no positions were available.
In April 2021, Fire Chief Gary Harnish said during Reid’s swearing-in ceremony, Reid called Harnish after four years of work in Cheyenne and said he was “ready to come home.” Although Reid is originally from Cheyenne, Harnish explained, he and his family think of Sheridan as home.
After a rigorous hiring process, Harnish said, Reid was chosen to join the department as a probationary firefighter. Despite Reid’s years of experience fighting fires, all recruits, Harnish said, must complete a probationary period prior to becoming a full department firefighter.
Reid’s final test before becoming a fully-fledged firefighter will be to name the nearest cross streets to more than 200 Sheridan addresses, a skill, Harnish said, that will help the recruit locate and respond to emergencies quickly.
Reid’s family — his mother, Kimberly Reid, father, Mark Reid, and sister, Jentry Reid, of Sheridan — was present at the swearing-in ceremony to show their support. Mark passed a fun-sized box of Milk Duds to the new firefighter before the ceremony began while Kimberly pinned Reid’s badge to his chest and fire department insignias to his collar during the ceremony.
Kimberly said the family was “very excited and happy to have him here [in Sheridan].”
After Sheridan City Councilor Aaron Linden led Reid and the other firefighters in the room in the firefighter’s oath, Reid was officially sworn in as a Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighter.
Reid said he felt “very blessed” after the ceremony and happy to be back in Sheridan.
The new firefighter will begin shift Nov. 17. The date was significant, Harnish said, because he started work as a firefighter the same day 24 years ago.
“[These ceremonies] are a joy to do,” Harnish said, “We look forward to what Spencer will bring to the community.”