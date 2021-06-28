SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue welcomed a new fire captain last week with the promotion of longtime firefighter George Neeson. Neeson, who has worked in the department for 23 years, described the position as a “dream job” and said he intended to lead by example.
“I’ve never been very good at just standing by and letting things happen, letting other people work for me,” Neeson said. “For me, it’s just going to be showing leadership in my shift and helping those under my command train and become leaders themselves.”
The department’s fire captains are in charge of 24-hour shifts, managing the firefighters assigned to them and responding to any fires and emergencies during that period.
The captain’s job is a natural step for Neeson, according to Fire Chief Gary Harnish. Neeson has served as an intermediate EMT for the department since 2000 and been an acting company officer — leading the department when the captain was out — since 2008.
“He has had considerable time in a command role making decisions, and that will be a great asset to the department,” Harnish said. “He’s been with our department for over 20 years, and his experience is going to be invaluable to our command staff. We look forward to moving forward with him as part of our team.”
Neeson was one of six candidates who participated in, and passed, a Fire Captain Assessment Center in December.
The Sheridan Fire Civil Service Commission conducts a firefighter testing every two years. Testing comprises four sections including an oral resume, a scheduling exercise, a tactical exercise with narrative writing and an employee scenario. Candidates must receive a minimum cumulative score of 75% to make the eligibility list, Harnish said.
Once there is an opening within the department, the fire chief can request the top five names on the list and set up personal interviews, Harnish said. Neeson was selected based on his performances in the assessment center and interview and the leadership experience he will bring to the role, Harnish said.
In other Sheridan Fire-Rescue news:
Sheridan City Council approved a minor update to the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 contract with the Firefighters Local Union 276 last week.
The revision adds an additional 1% increase in pay scale for firefighters, according SheridanHuman Resources Manager Heather Doke. This increase was approved for all city employees during the council’s budget discussions earlier this month and supplements the firefighter pay increases previously outlined in the contract.
The contract includes two pay steps for all firefighters who received a “meets expectations” score or higher on their 2020 performance appraisal. For example, a fire captain currently making $64,375 a year who passed his appraisal will now make $65,994 under the new contract.
In addition to the across-the-board step increases, the contract also gives an additional three-step increase to four employees to address pay compression issues. Pay compression occurs when there's little difference in pay between employees regardless of differences in their knowledge, skills, experience and abilities.
The new contract goes into effect July 1.