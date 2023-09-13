SHERIDAN — A Sheridan High School football player is in the hospital following a traumatic brain injury sustained during a football game last week.
Kyler Mines, a sophomore linebacker and running back, was injured Sept. 5 after helmet-to-helmet contact with another player during a junior varsity game against Cody High School.
Kyler Mines’ mother Chelsey Mines said after the game, Kyler Mines began displaying severe concussion symptoms in the locker room and was transported by ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where doctors determined he had a brain bleed. He was then airlifted to Denver Children’s Hospital for surgery and is now being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit.
Chelsey Mines said doctors predict Kyler’s recovery will likely take at least several months and involve extensive rehabilitation therapies.
“It’s baby steps. We don't really know how he's doing because he hasn't woken up, so nobody knows yet what to expect. But we do have a long road ahead of us,” Chelsey Mines said.
Chelsey Mines said Kyler is genuine, sports-driven and a caring brother to his siblings. She said he aspires to eventually play football in the NFL.
“This kid's first toy was a football. He's been in football ever since he could be in football,” Chelsey Mines said. “He wanted to go play for the Denver Broncos. That was his goal and his whole dream.”
The SHS football team and Kyler’s brothers recently shaved their heads in support of Kyler, whose hair — which is “his everything,” his mother said — was shaved by doctors in order to perform his brain surgery.
Chelsey Mines also said Kyler’s friends, teammates and community members jumped into action after his injury to help out with chores and car maintenance so family members could safely travel to be with Kyler in Denver.
SHS head football coach Jeff Mowry said the team is a tight-knit group, and was shaken by Kyler’s injury. He said they’re focusing on moving forward with academics and football while keeping Kyler in their thoughts.
“It’s been really trying on the individuals on our team and also our coaches. This is a significant event. It's different than a win or a loss on a Friday night. This is … much more profound and long lasting, so it's definitely been challenging,” Mowry said. “We're holding it together pretty well and definitely have the family and him on our minds, and we wish them nothing but the best.”
A GoFundMe page, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3PzNh7k has been set up to help Kyler’s family with medical and travel expenses. The community can also donate to the Kyler Mines Medical Relief Account at First Northern Bank of Wyoming, located at 29 N. Gould St.
Right now the best way to support Kyler, his mother said, is to “just pray.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.