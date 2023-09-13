SHERIDAN — A Sheridan High School football player is in the hospital following a traumatic brain injury sustained during a football game last week.

Kyler Mines, a sophomore linebacker and running back, was injured Sept. 5 after helmet-to-helmet contact with another player during a junior varsity game against Cody High School.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

