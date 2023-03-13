SHERIDAN — Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange celebrated 10 years of operation Sunday.
Staff, volunteers, donors and members of the community gathered at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the organization’s founding. Attendees enjoyed coffee and baked goods as founder Carla Crayton recognized staff members and volunteers for their achievements and contributions.
“As of today we’ve provided over 12,000 services, which include things like beds, tennis shoes, full kitchens and full kids’ clothes when kids enter foster care,” Crayton said. “Today I just wanted to have a community party to thank everyone who makes all of our work possible… I did not think it would get here, but I’m glad it did.”
The first organization of its kind in Wyoming, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange was founded in 2013 by Crayton and her then 8-year-old foster daughter Treylah Smith. Since its inception, the organization has expanded across the state to Powell and Goshen counties. What began as Crayton and her foster child working out of their own living room blossomed over the past decade into a cherished local organization upheld by the support of numerous staff and volunteers.
Staff and volunteers received several awards for their contributions. Volunteer Anna Wooten received an award for embodying the spirit of Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange. Crayton recognized driver John Krezelok for transporting people and supplies and she recognized Capacity Builder Brooke Robinson for her loyalty to the cause.
“We just wanted to appreciate the volunteers and all those people who make it possible for Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange to work,” Robinson said. “I’m feeling really good. I am just really honored to be a part of this program and all that it does for kids in our community.”
In honor of Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange’s 10th anniversary, the Ramaco Foundation matched a $5,000 donation from Fireproof Fencing and donors Joe and Natalie Steiger to continue the organization’s efforts in the community.
As for the next 10 years of FPE, Crayton said she aims to put a focus on helping children stay at home so they don’t have to enter the foster care system.
“We are working with foster care, that will always be our core, but we want to keep kids at home and offer more services to the people who are serving the kids who are in foster care,” Crayton said.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.