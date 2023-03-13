SHERIDAN — Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange celebrated 10 years of operation Sunday.

Staff, volunteers, donors and members of the community gathered at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the organization’s founding. Attendees enjoyed coffee and baked goods as founder Carla Crayton recognized staff members and volunteers for their achievements and contributions.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

