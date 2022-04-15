SHERIDAN — Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange will soon be able to expand into Campbell and Goshen counties, providing mentoring two new locations due in part to a $45,000 grant received from the Hughes Charitable Foundation.
Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange is a nonprofit organization serving foster, adoptive and kinship parents and children on the intricate and volatile journey of foster care. The nonprofit fosters community resources and supplies that help children feel safe, valued and loved. Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange has worked to provide more than 1,300 services in Sheridan and Johnson counties and more than 1,900 out of area services and believes funds received will strengthen the work being done.
"The services Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange provides to children in crisis make a massive impact, especially for children going into or aging out of the foster care system," said capacity builder Brooke Robinson. “Most children go into the foster care system with their belongings thrown into a trash bag. Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange focuses on the values of helping children feel safe, valued and loved above all else and makes an impact that can ripple through a lifetime.”
To learn more about Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange or to donate, see sheridanfosterparentexchange.org or contact Carla Trier at 307-461-9113 or sheridanfpe@yahoo.com.
Based in Wyoming, the Hughes Charitable Foundation is guided by Wayne and Molly Hughes and is committed to supporting organizations directly helping those across the state and region who need it most. Energized by love and faith, the organization’s philanthropy is focused on — but not limited to — lifting up the poor, hungry, women and children, and Indigenous communities. For more information, call 307-203-1477 or email madison@hughescf.org