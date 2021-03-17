SHERIDAN — After coping with restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, commencement celebrations at Sheridan College are going live.
That was the message of Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley to the district’s board of trustees during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, in Sheridan.
According to a prepared statement released by district officials at Tuesday night’s meeting, students, faculty, friends and family will gather for graduation ceremonies at the Sheridan campus at 1 p.m. May 1 at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.
The college’s nursing and dental hygiene programs will be holding “pinning” ceremonies earlier that day at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively, in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
Commencement exercises at Gillette College will be held a day earlier at 7 p.m. April 30 in the Pronghorn Center.
“It’s been one long year,” Tribley told board members. “This should be fun coming together for our students.”
To comply with statewide event restrictions on capacity, each student will receive four guest tickets for the commencement exercise. The wearing of masks at the events will still be encouraged but not required.
Until graduation, however, Tribley said the district will continue to follow “strict” and “stringent” pandemic protocols to protect students and staff and to ensure the continuation of classes. He added those protocols can be relaxed for commencement, as graduating students will be moving on and not returning to the local campus.
“The sanctity of protecting the classroom is no longer there,” Tribley said.
For those persons not wishing to attend the live event but still participate, a livestream video of the May 1 graduation ceremonies will be also available online at sheridan.edu/commencement.