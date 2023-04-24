SHERIDAN — As a community service project, Sheridan Girl Scout Mariah Pierce donated 11 wooden flags to first responders in Sheridan and Worland.
She donated flags to the Sheridan Police Department, Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services, Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Sheridan Highway Patrol, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Army National Guard, Worland Police Department and the Worland Sheriff’s Office.
“This is my way to give back to the community to first responders,” Pierce said. “The flags stand for the future and the meaning of the country as a whole.”
Pierce donated a flag to the Sheridan Police Department March 29, and is now proudly displayed in the patrol room where officers conduct investigations, complete reports and participate in team meetings.
“Chief Koltiska and the entire department are extremely thankful to Mariah and her family who have raised such a wonderful young lady,” SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said.
“Mariah’s support is indicative of the huge amounts of support we receive from the community we work so hard to serve.”
Pierce creates the flags with her father, Travis Pierce, taking around an hour per flag. They cut down all the pieces of plywood for the flag, constructing all the stripes. The flag is entirely made of plywood, using paints and stains to add color. They then burn the ends of the wood to age it. They get all the materials locally, with the cost of around $100 per flag.
Before Pierce decided to donate the flags to first responders, she created the flags for local craft shows. In total, Pierce and her father have created around 300 flags.
Getting closer to her last year in Girl Scouts, Pierce is starting to prepare for the final step, the Girl Scout Gold Award. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award that a scout can earn and includes requirements of completing a project that betters the scout and the community around her.
“I have been in Girl Scouts for six years and I am now a freshman,” Pierce said. “I plan to finish the Girl Scout Gold Award before I graduate and I plan to continue making flags for donation.”
