SHERIDAN — As a community service project, Sheridan Girl Scout Mariah Pierce donated 11 wooden flags to first responders in Sheridan and Worland.

She donated flags to the Sheridan Police Department, Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services, Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Sheridan Highway Patrol, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Army National Guard, Worland Police Department and the Worland Sheriff’s Office.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

