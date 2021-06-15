SHERIDAN — Sheridan Green Drinks will host its June gathering Tuesday.
From 5:30-7 p.m., Lottie Mitchell will be available to answer questions as a representative and new organizer on oil and gas issues for the Powder River Basin Resource Council.
Those interested will meet at the Oasis Lounge at the Holiday Inn Sheridan located at 1809 Sugarland Drive. Bring a camping chair just in case, as the group anticipates meeting on the patio if possible.
Direct questions to Rob Davidson at sheridangreendrinks@gmail.com or at 307-217-2168.