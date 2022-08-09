SHERIDAN — For a total of four seasons, the Sheridan Hawks hockey team has been tightrope walking on a fine line of $300 between breaking even with finances and falling short. Due to the fact that it is a junior team, there is little to no profit involved, therefore Sheridan Hawks President Brent Milner said his job has centered around keeping the organization afloat, aiming to raise $300,000 annually.

The team relies on a number of fundraisers such as the Sheridan Hawks Cup Golf Tournament and a variety of auctions. This year, the golf tournament will take place Aug. 12, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and the event starting shortly after at 1 p.m., all located at The Powder Horn.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you