SHERIDAN — For a total of four seasons, the Sheridan Hawks hockey team has been tightrope walking on a fine line of $300 between breaking even with finances and falling short. Due to the fact that it is a junior team, there is little to no profit involved, therefore Sheridan Hawks President Brent Milner said his job has centered around keeping the organization afloat, aiming to raise $300,000 annually.
The team relies on a number of fundraisers such as the Sheridan Hawks Cup Golf Tournament and a variety of auctions. This year, the golf tournament will take place Aug. 12, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and the event starting shortly after at 1 p.m., all located at The Powder Horn.
Other sources of revenue come from ticket sales and merchandise sales at the individual games. There is also a beer garden for of-age individuals to enjoy that brings in cash for the organization.
Milner noted all of the individuals who work the stands or bring the games to life are volunteers. The only paid individuals are the coaching staff.
One prominent volunteer, Lisa Garstad works as the head of off-ice officials, overseeing all who officiate the game. Garstad also was one of the founders of the club. To get the organization started, every founder donated at least $10,000 to be a part of the Founders Club.
“We had enough community support on the front end to get that money,” Milner said. “I appreciate their contribution to the club.”
The Sheridan Hawks hockey team is also a pay-to-play league, meaning players must pay a minimum fee to be able to be a part of the team. Players also pay a billet fee when they play for a team far from home. Billeting is a situation where a local family takes in a hockey player or two, providing shelter and food between games.
“Our goal is to create a safe environment for our players and our billet families,” billet coordinator for the Sheridan Hawks Carla Dunham said.
Players pay around $300 a month to stay in another home and have fresh meals.
While housing could center around hotels, club organizers said that form of housing would not create ties to the community that the billet program does. When placed into a home, those players connect with local families, according to Dunham.
“The heart of the program is family and a hotel does not do that as well as a billet family,” Dunham said.
One of the largest contributions fans can make to the organization is becoming part of the booster club.
“The booster club is a group of individuals that want to support the team a little bit further,” Sheridan Hawks Booster Club coordinator Lisa Wells said. “Booster club funds help with financial support to the team for ice time, supporting uniform costs, travel expenses and even food while they are traveling.”
Each booster club member receives season tickets.
Previously, the booster club organized a pancake breakfast for the players midseason as well as hosting watch parties. Watch parties allow fans to support the team when they are on the road. These parties occur often due to the 22 games played all over Wyoming and Montana.
Sponsors are one of the largest parts of the hockey team’s fundraising efforts, all highlighted with banners at the Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center.
“They all operate very similarly,” Milner said of the other teams in the NA3HL league. “We operate as a nonprofit, separate from the rink. The team is here to support the rink and the rink, in turn, supports the team. Except for Yellowstone, all of the other teams are privately owned.”
While sponsors, boosters and founders help make the program function, expenses add up. Travel costs, equipment and more tip the scales. If the team had to pay additional staff, keeping a team in the area would prove difficult.
“We could not do this without the volunteers,” Wells said. “At whatever capacity we would love people to just reach out and connect with the team. We would love to have people involved and grow not only the team but the community involvement and support.”
