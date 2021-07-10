SHERIDAN — Sheridan Health Center earned a 2021 Gold rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program for the second consecutive year.
The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care.
To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations. NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: administrative, enhanced access and continuity of care, identifying and managing patient population information, planning and managing care, providing self-care support and community resources, tracking and coordinating care, and measuring and improving performance.
The Free Clinic of Sheridan was started in March 2005. Moving from one night weekly volunteer care, the Sheridan Health Center is now open full time and provides both primary and psychiatric care to any and all citizens of Sheridan County.