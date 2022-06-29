SHERIDAN — Sheridan Health Center is merging with One Health, a Montana-based Federally Qualified Health Center offering integrated primary care, behavioral health care and dental services July 1.
“When I came on as the executive director for Sheridan Health Center in 2015, the long-term strategic goal was to become a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). The application process for this designation is highly competitive, and although we have applied twice for this opportunity, the honor has remained out of reach,” said Sheridan Health Center's Wendy Ongaro.
To expedite the goal of FQHC designation, the board of Sheridan Health Center has voted to merge with One Health.
FQHCs receive a special designation from the Bureau of Primary Health Care and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows them to receive reimbursement for care provided to medically underserved populations or in medically underserved areas, such as rural areas.
“We are excited to expand access to health care services and quality care to Sheridan,” said Dr. David Mark, CEO of One Health. “One Health places the patient at the center of everything we do, and a board of local community members provides direction to ensure we remain true to the unique needs in each area.”
One Health provides in-person and virtual health care services to anyone in need.
Health care services include comprehensive primary care, behavioral health, dental and pharmacy for all ages, from young children to adults.
They offer mental health care, substance abuse counseling and treatment and referrals to other community-based services.
As a federally funded Community Health Center, One Health offers discounted fees to qualifying patients based on income and family size.
One Health purchased the old train depot in Sheridan located at 201 E. Fifth St. in 2021 and has been in the process of remodeling the building. The new clinic is set to open in August.