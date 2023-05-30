SHERIDAN – “When life gives you lemons, eat them, that’s free food.”

This was the class motto of the 238 graduating seniors that gathered Sunday at Homer Scott Field in the sunshine for Sheridan High School’s commencement ceremony. Families, staff and supporters watched graduates receive their diplomas and reflect on the past four years of their experiences at SHS.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you