SHERIDAN – “When life gives you lemons, eat them, that’s free food.”
This was the class motto of the 238 graduating seniors that gathered Sunday at Homer Scott Field in the sunshine for Sheridan High School’s commencement ceremony. Families, staff and supporters watched graduates receive their diplomas and reflect on the past four years of their experiences at SHS.
Despite being thrown into the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic as freshmen, class president Cameron Reckard praised fellow graduates for finding ways to let their perseverance and individuality shine through among the challenges of virtual learning and disrupted routines.
“From your own experiences, your own challenges, your own successes: you have a story to tell that no one else in the world can tell,” Reckard said. “I truly hope that each of you have the courage to share it with those around you.”
This year’s valedictorian, Catherine Kuehl, urged the class to continue to develop exceptional character and emphasized the importance of being authentically kind in their daily lives.
“I hope you will ask not what you want to be when you grow up, but who,” she said. “Find kindness through connection … find someone who does not deserve your compassion, and give it to them anyway.”
Salutatorian Kyle Rockwell treated the audience to a rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance” on the recorder — which was met with laughs and loud applause — before encouraging classmates to venture outside of their comfort zones to find their passions.
“I want you to always search for that ‘one thing’... it can come in the most unexpected places — a prerequisite class you take expecting to hate it, a random club you join on a whim or a job you apply for just because it pays decent and it’s close to home,” Rockwell said. “If you already have that something you love, cherish it and pursue it. If you don’t, rest assured that one day you’ll find it.”
The commencement ceremony also included the “Passing of the Brand” tradition — when the senior class president ties a ribbon to a branding iron and hands it down to the junior class president. There were moments of recognition for students’ supporters, military veterans and retiring faculty as well.
Former Sheridan High School principal Brent Leibach delivered final tidbits of advice to the class, echoing Rockwell’s advice on the importance of finding their “one thing.”
“Listen to people who have a passion and a love for what they’re doing … and listen to those people talk about their jobs,” Leibach said. “You’re going to work harder. You’re going to spend more time. You’re going to make more commitments. But you’re going to love what you do.”
Leibach also told seniors to keep trusted loved ones close and to reach out for help as they navigate through life’s big changes.
“You wanted some individuality, some freedom — here it comes. Use it wisely,” he said. “Take care of yourself and take care of each other.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.