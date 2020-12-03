SHERIDAN — Due to the revised Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19-related orders that went into effect Nov. 24, Sheridan High School will not have spectators physically present at the school’s choir, band and orchestra concerts.
Sheridan will stream these performances on the National Federation of High Schools network for free, including the baroque and symphony orchestra concert at 7 p.m. tonight.
The 17th continuation of WDH and Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders state spectators at sporting events and artistic performances in indoor venues are reduced to no more than 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 people in attendance. However, participants in sporting events and artistic performances shall not congregate in groups larger than 25 where spectators are present.
Because participation in the SHS band, choir and orchestra exceeds 25 participations, spectators are prohibited from attending those group’s performances.
SHS Activities Director Don Julian said the school is making an effort to accommodate parents, other family members and friends who want to watch the performances. Links will be shared with parents prior to the concert, and the performances will be archived on the site so people can watch them at a later date.