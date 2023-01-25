image
Tongue River Elementary School teachers, from left, Jessie Adams and Rachel Carlson made the Jackalope Jump together Saturday, March 16, 2019.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Goose Valley Fire Department will once again serve as host for the annual Jackalope Jump. 

Special Olympics Wyoming coordinates Jackalope Jump events throughout the state to raise funds for the organization. Individuals, athletes, businesses, schools, law enforcement, fire, military and other clubs and organizations willing to "Be Bold, Go for the Cold!" and participate in the event, where folks raise funds and, at the conclusion of the fundraiser, jump in an ice-cold pool of water outside Goose Valley Fire Department. 

