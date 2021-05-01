SHERIDAN — Food Bank of Wyoming has scheduled a pop-up mobile pantry in Sheridan Friday.
The distribution starts at 1 p.m. and will be held at Sheridan College in Lot K at the technology building located at 1 Whitney Way.
Food Bank of Wyoming will operate the mobile pantry using a drive-thru process, which includes prepackaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles to maintain social distancing. Those receiving packages must make room in their vehicle before arriving to receive a package.