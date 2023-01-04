SHERIDAN — The Historic Sheridan Inn will host salsa dancing classes through January.
Starting Jan. 5 and ending Feb. 9, owners of the inn will host "Dirty Dancing" themed salsa dance classes. In the six-week session, participants will learn basic salsa steps, turns and styling as well as choreography from the movie "Dirty Dancing."
No experience is required. Classes will be held every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Registration is $159 per person, and those interested may register online at bit.ly/3IkNPdO or pay cash at the door. Two drink tickets are included with each class. Wear clean, comfortable shoes that are easy to move in.
The Historic Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St. For more information, call 307-674-2178.