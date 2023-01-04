The historic sheridan inn stock
 The Historic Sheridan Inn.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Historic Sheridan Inn will host salsa dancing classes through January. 

Starting Jan. 5 and ending Feb. 9, owners of the inn will host "Dirty Dancing" themed salsa dance classes. In the six-week session, participants will learn basic salsa steps, turns and styling as well as choreography from the movie "Dirty Dancing."

