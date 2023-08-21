SHERIDAN — The Historic Sheridan Inn’s Open Range restaurant was originally scheduled to reopen in the spring or summer of 2018, but the restaurant’s temporary closure has spanned more than five years. The closure may soon be coming to an end.
Open Range Bar and Grill, nestled into a corner of The Historic Sheridan Inn as the hotel’s restaurant partner, announced its temporary closure in a Facebook post Feb. 19, 2018. The closure was unexpected for both Sheridanites and Open Range staff members, according to a report from The Sheridan Press at the time.
“There was really no notice, no nothing. Everybody was really taken off guard and upset,” former Open Range server Chelsea LaBounty told The Sheridan Press at the time.
After more than five-and-a-half years of being closed, The Historic Sheridan Inn shared they were hiring for Open Range and the restaurant would be reopening in the “coming months” with a Facebook post July 26.
The Historic Sheridan Inn owners applied for one of Sheridan’s six available bar and grill liquor licenses July 24 and Sheridan City Council is set to vote whether to award the license during its regular meeting Monday.
Council approved a new liquor license award process about a month and a half ago that establishes five review criteria. The city last awarded a liquor license more than one year ago, when Spruce LLC was selected out of a hat; the process was the subject of criticism as it was prolonged and unclear. The new process is aimed for more transparency and greater council involvement.
The five criteria are staffing, location and improvements, business plan, entertainment and timeline to open to the public; the criteria is rated on a scale of one to five, one being a complete failure to meet expectations and five being a superior criterion.
The Historic Sheridan Inn is the first business to work through the new application and review process.
“I thought for the first time it went really well,” Councilor Greg Luhman said. “And, we’ll continue learning and adjust the process as we need to.”
Councilor Terry Weitzel was the only councilmember to score any part of the application below three, having determined the business plan was deficient. He told The Sheridan Press he would have liked to see a more comprehensive business plan, which would have included information about the restaurant’s estimated revenue, industry experience, marketing plan and employee recruitment strategies.
“None of that was there,” he said. “That’s why they were deficient.”
Weitzel’s scores for the rest of the review criteria indicate all other parts of the application exceeded expectations. He added he wants to see the Sheridan Inn succeed in this venture.
“I'm all in favor of this happening, big time,” Weitzel said.
A Historic Sheridan Inn representative declined to share their name with The Sheridan Press and declined to comment on the reopening of Open Range and the new liquor license application process.