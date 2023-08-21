08.21 sheridan inn liquor.jpg
Open Range Bar and Grill, pictured Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, announced a temporary closure in Feb. 2019 but the restaurant has been closed ever since. The Historic Sheridan Inn applied for one of Sheridan's six available bar and grill liquor licenses about a month ago and Sheridan City Council is expected to vote whether to award the license Monday.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Historic Sheridan Inn’s Open Range restaurant was originally scheduled to reopen in the spring or summer of 2018, but the restaurant’s temporary closure has spanned more than five years. The closure may soon be coming to an end.

Open Range Bar and Grill, nestled into a corner of The Historic Sheridan Inn as the hotel’s restaurant partner, announced its temporary closure in a Facebook post Feb. 19, 2018. The closure was unexpected for both Sheridanites and Open Range staff members, according to a report from The Sheridan Press at the time.

