SHERIDAN — From welding shop to gym, Sheridan Iron Works plans to take on a new look with Forge Physio and Performance owners Chancellor Perry and Mike Alzheimer. They plan to expand the building to include a 24-hour gym, nutrition counseling, massage therapy, physical therapy and personal training.

“We are currently tearing down and getting the building prepared for the rebuild process,” Perry said. “It will be worth it in the end. We hope to be one of the unique gyms around. There is just so much history in the Sheridan Iron Works building and it will be a great spot for our business.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

