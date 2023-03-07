SHERIDAN — From welding shop to gym, Sheridan Iron Works plans to take on a new look with Forge Physio and Performance owners Chancellor Perry and Mike Alzheimer. They plan to expand the building to include a 24-hour gym, nutrition counseling, massage therapy, physical therapy and personal training.
“We are currently tearing down and getting the building prepared for the rebuild process,” Perry said. “It will be worth it in the end. We hope to be one of the unique gyms around. There is just so much history in the Sheridan Iron Works building and it will be a great spot for our business.”
Sheridan Iron Works was constructed in 1906 and started off manufacturing brass valves for submarines in World War II. Manufacturing grew to include irrigation systems for the state and country. Over time, Sheridan Iron Works became the local machine shop where customers can come in and construct anything out of metal.
Current owner Derek Gilbert purchased the building in 2016.
“When I took ownership of the building, I wanted to make sure that everything was in running order,” Gilbert said. “We had to redo a lot of structural elements. We also redid electrical and plumbing.”
In 2018 and 2019, Sheridan College alumni Tucker Goss took over the building and ran a welding business. Goss quickly moved on to a larger shop and company Go Fast Don’t Die filled the space.
“They used the shop to do some motorcycle work in 2021 and 2022,” Gilbert said. “Then, they moved on as well.”
Forge Physio and Performance was first developed in Perry’s garage. When COVID-19 hit, Perry found it difficult to step away from his very active life, so he turned to buying his own fitness gear; however, it seemed that everyone had that intention as well, Perry said. Perry was a physical training leader in the Air Force, coaching for 10-12 years.
“I looked online and everything was sold out,” Perry said. “I knew how to weld from working on ranches, so I decided to make my own equipment out of my garage.”
When the garage started to get packed with customers and equipment, Perry moved the business to Broadway Street. This is where Perry met his future business partner Alzheimer. Alzheimer went to physical therapy school and dreamed of opening a gym and physical therapy clinic.
Together, Perry and Alzheimer moved into the silver shop beside Sheridan Iron Works.
“They are working out of the small shop right now,” Gilbert said. “They currently have a powerlifting group there. Until the main building is done, they will be in the smaller shop. We are currently working with the city to get these guys in the main building and create that community gym.”
Alzheimer and Perry hope to have the project completed before the start of December.
“There are not a ton of details at this time,” Alzheimer said. “We got a lot to fix up and we are just in the working stages still right now.”
With the cost of construction at a high, Gilbert plans to tread lightly and make sure everything is completed to code.
“It is an honor to be a part of Sheridan Iron Works' history,” Gilbert said. “We want to do the building justice and make it something cool for Sheridan and all of its residents. I cannot wait for it to become a cool place for people to come and work out whenever they want to.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.