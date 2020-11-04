SHERIDAN — In a crowded field of six candidates, Kristen Jennings, Steven Brantz and Shawn Day emerged as the city of Sheridan’s newest councilors.
Jennings led the field with 4,163 votes or 23% of the total votes. She was followed by Brantz with 3,293 votes or 18% of the total votes and Day with 2,965 votes or 17% of the total votes.
Spencer Kuzara received 2,859 votes or 16% of the total votes, and Thomas Kelly received 2,747 votes or 15% of the total votes. Drew Davis received 1,754 votes or 10% of the total votes. There were 105 write-ins.
Jennings said she was honored to be a clear-cut leader in a field full of qualified candidates.
“I am pleased to see that so many people put their faith in me,” Jennings said.
Jennings, who is currently working as a legal assistant, said that she would work to be the voice of the community on the council.
“I want to make sure that people understand I am on the city council to represent them,” Jennings said. “I want them to tell me what they want the city to look like going forward, and I will do my best to help the city get there. I have watched past councils where I didn’t feel the citizens were consulted enough. I hope that everyone who voted for me knows that their voice matters in local government and that I want to hear it.”
Brantz, a former city councilor from 1999 to 2003, said that he was honored to return to the council.
“Obviously I was very thankful for the voters’ turnout and will work hard to represent them,” Brantz said. “I look forward to being instrumental in Sheridan’s growth while preserving our western values.”
In previous conversations with The Sheridan Press, Brantz said maintaining city services, despite a shortfall, would be his No. 1 priority. He also believes it’s crucial to fund nonprofits and compensate employees fairly.
“This can and will be done only if our council effectively oversees spending and unnecessary expenditures,” Brantz previously told The Press.
Day’s family owned The Men’s Shop for 58 years, and he will soon begin work at Big Horn Mountain Radio. He noted that he won the city council race with just more than 100 votes and expressed thanks to all who came out to support him.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Day said. “I am very excited to serve, and I am thankful to all my friends and family who came out to support me.”
Day said he would focus on helping local businesses and adapting technology in Sheridan to better suit business needs.
“I’m mostly just excited to learn from the other councilors,” Day said. “But I’m also excited to engage with small businesses and help them succeed as best I can.”
Jennings, Brantz and Day will fill the seats currently filled by incoming mayor Richard Bridger, council vice-president Thayer Shafer and Patrick Henderson.