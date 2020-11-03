SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association and Sheridan Community Land Trust has partnered up to launch more sites on the Travel Storys App.
Travel Storys is a Jackson-based mobile app where Wyoming cities, towns and counties have created a suite of audio tours that allow visitors and locals to explore Wyoming like never before. The app presents geo-locational audio storytelling that transforms place-based information into accessible and memorable experiences.
Sheridan has a total of 18 different locations listed on the app. WY Tour Sheridan will take you on a walking tour to discover and learn the history of our vibrant and engaging community envisioned by John Loucks in 1882. Current sites include the Kendrick Building, D&D Building, Mill Park fountain, Railroad District, Town Hall and fire station, Helvy Hotel & Cady Opera, Hospital Pharmacy, Mint Bar, Elks Lodge, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Metz Lonabough block, Bucket of Blood Saloon and Mandel Cabin.
Sheridan’s newest sites include:
• First Cabin — J. Peter “Dutch Henry” Van Dover
• Big Goose Creek and Mill Park — Sheridan Manufacturing Company Flour Mill
• Native Indian Hunting — Big Goose Creek Buffalo Jump
• Sheridan Brewery — Brewing Empire Sheridan Beer
Other participating communities include Casper, Gillette, Goshen County, Greybull, Meeteetse and Rawlins. Download the Travel Storys App on your smartphone or visit travelstorys.com/wy-tour to listen to the audio clips.