Big Goose and Little Goose Creeks converge

The Big Goose and Little Goose Creeks converge to become the Goose Creek just north of the intersection of Brooks Street and Dow Street.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association and Sheridan Community Land Trust has partnered up to launch more sites on the Travel Storys App.

Travel Storys is a Jackson-based mobile app where Wyoming cities, towns and counties have created a suite of audio tours that allow visitors and locals to explore Wyoming like never before. The app presents geo-locational audio storytelling that transforms place-based information into accessible and memorable experiences.

Sheridan has a total of 18 different locations listed on the app. WY Tour Sheridan will take you on a walking tour to discover and learn the history of our vibrant and engaging community envisioned by John Loucks in 1882. Current sites include the Kendrick Building, D&D Building, Mill Park fountain, Railroad District, Town Hall and fire station, Helvy Hotel & Cady Opera, Hospital Pharmacy, Mint Bar, Elks Lodge, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Metz Lonabough block, Bucket of Blood Saloon and Mandel Cabin.

Sheridan’s newest sites include:

• First Cabin — J. Peter “Dutch Henry” Van Dover

• Big Goose Creek and Mill Park — Sheridan Manufacturing Company Flour Mill

• Native Indian Hunting — Big Goose Creek Buffalo Jump

• Sheridan Brewery — Brewing Empire Sheridan Beer

Other participating communities include Casper, Gillette, Goshen County, Greybull, Meeteetse and Rawlins. Download the Travel Storys App on your smartphone or visit travelstorys.com/wy-tour to listen to the audio clips.

Tags

Recommended for you